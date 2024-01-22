Nick Dunlap: Newbie wins PGA Tour occasion for first time since Phil Mickelson in 1991

Nick Dunlap held his nerve to become the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

The 20-year-old holed a six-foot par putt on the last to claim The American Express title by one shot from South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

It was his fourth PGA Tour event after missing the cut in his previous three.

“It’s so cool to be experiencing this as an amateur,” said the emotional American after being embraced by his parents in California.

“Whether I made or missed that, if you had told me come Wednesday night that I had a putt to win this tournament, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Mickelson, a six-time major winner, posted on X: “Such an impressive performance by Nick Dunlap. Congratulations on an incredible win.”

Dunlap is just the seventh amateur to win a PGA Tour event but his stock is already high after last year emulating Tiger Woods to become the second player to win both the US Junior Amateur and US Amateur titles.

His final round at the Pete Dye Stadium…