Nick Greenwood: How an opportunity encounter noticed New Zealand cricketer play for Jersey

Nick Greenwood was ICC Challenge League B’s top batter with 809 runs in 15 matches, including three centuries

Nick Greenwood’s international cricketing career may well have never existed, were it not for a chance conversation at a club game in Lancashire in 2019.

The batter was spending a summer in England from New Zealand provincial side Wellington when talks about his birth island of Jersey led to a few phone calls and an international debut a few weeks later.

“I was at a club and someone there went to university with a guy that played for Jersey and we got chatting,” Greenwood explained to BBC Sport over Zoom from Wellington.

“He said ‘they’ve got a cricket team’ and I said ‘really?’ I didn’t know much about them, I did a quick Google search and thought it was something I might be interested in and I said to him ‘would you mind getting in contact with your mate?'”

A week later Greenwood was having a net session with Jersey head coach Neil MacRae in Manchester and not long after he…