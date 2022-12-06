Nick Greenwood: How an opportunity encounter noticed New Zealand cricketer play for Jersey

Nick Greenwood’s international cricketing career may well have never existed, were it not for a chance conversation at a club game in Lancashire in 2019.
The batter was spending a summer in England from New Zealand provincial side Wellington when talks about his birth island of Jersey led to a few phone calls and an international debut a few weeks later.
“I was at a club and someone there went to university with a guy that played for Jersey and we got chatting,” Greenwood explained to BBC Sport over Zoom from Wellington.
“He said ‘they’ve got a cricket team’ and I said ‘really?’ I didn’t know much about them, I did a quick Google search and thought it was something I might be interested in and I said to him ‘would you mind getting in contact with your mate?'”
A week later Greenwood was having a net session with Jersey head coach Neil MacRae in Manchester and not long after he…