Nick Gubbins: Hampshire hand new contract to batter

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Nick Gubbins raises his helmet and bat in the air


Nick Gubbins has scored more than 1,700 runs in the County Championship over the past two seasons

Hampshire batter Nick Gubbins has signed a new contract with the club.

The former Middlesex left-hander has scored more than 1,700 Championship runs across the past two seasons.

He also captained the One-Day Cup side to the 2022 semi-final, before losing last season’s final to Leicestershire.

Gubbins told the club website:external-link “Our current squad excites me and I firmly believe we will be challenging for all trophies in the next few years, which I cannot wait to be a part of.”

Top-order batter Gubbins – who turns 30 on New Year’s Eve – originally moved to the Ageas Bowl on loan in 2021 before a permanent switch from Lord’s the following season.

He added: “I am thrilled to have extended my contract. It is such a fantastic club and place to play my cricket.”

Giles White, Hampshire director of cricket, said: “Nick has been outstanding for us since his arrival. He is a player of quality…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR