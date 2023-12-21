Nick Gubbins: Hampshire hand new contract to batter

Nick Gubbins has scored more than 1,700 runs in the County Championship over the past two seasons

Hampshire batter Nick Gubbins has signed a new contract with the club.

The former Middlesex left-hander has scored more than 1,700 Championship runs across the past two seasons.

He also captained the One-Day Cup side to the 2022 semi-final, before losing last season’s final to Leicestershire.

Gubbins told the club website: external-link “Our current squad excites me and I firmly believe we will be challenging for all trophies in the next few years, which I cannot wait to be a part of.”

Top-order batter Gubbins – who turns 30 on New Year’s Eve – originally moved to the Ageas Bowl on loan in 2021 before a permanent switch from Lord’s the following season.

He added: “I am thrilled to have extended my contract. It is such a fantastic club and place to play my cricket.”

Giles White, Hampshire director of cricket, said: “Nick has been outstanding for us since his arrival. He is a player of quality…