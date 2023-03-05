NICKELODEON KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023 HIGHLIGHTS AND WINNERS – Press Release

Share It: @Nickelodeon @KidsChoiceAwards #KCA
LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 was filled with extreme logic-defying stunts, illusions and tricks, on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), live from the Microsoft Theater. Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 featured: a show-stopping opening performance by Bebe Rexha; special honors given to Adam Sandler and Transformers’ Optimus Prime; exclusive teaser clips from highly anticipated feature films; appearances from today’s top stars; and exciting surprises revealing fans’ favorite TV shows, movies, music and more.
Highlights from Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 include:
- Opening dance medley featuring Burleson, D’Amelio and content creators Michael Le and Markell Washington, as they recreated some of the biggest dance trends of the year, culminating with a performance from Bebe Rexha of her chart-topping hit single, “I’m Good (Blue);”
- Special King of Comedy Silver Blimp given to Adam Sandler for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician over the past 30 years, accepted from a giant, opulent throne on the KCA stage before getting decimated in Nickelodeon’s iconic Slime;
- A performance of “California Breeze,” by Lil Baby, from his chart-topping third studio album, It’s Only Me, joined by his kids;
- Melissa McCarthy slimed by her The Little Mermaid co-stars Awkwafina and Halle Bailey, in a dunk tank filled with over 1,500 gallons of Slime;
- Lifetime Achievement Award given to Transformers’ heroic leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, presented by Pete Davidson, Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos, cast members from the upcoming sci-fi action film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts;
- A drum-off with Lil Uzi Vert and 8-year-old drumming prodigy, Justin Wilson II, until Slime jets activated for a messy surprise;
- Tug of…