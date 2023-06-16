Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Lactation Care – Press Release

MIAMI, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE®) and International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA®) have recognized Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for excellence in lactation care. Nicklaus Children’s received the IBCLC Care Award in recognition of its commitment to staffing the hospital with professionals who hold the prestigious International Board Certified Lactation Consultant® (IBCLC®) certification and providing a lactation program for breastfeeding families. In addition, the facility demonstrated that it has recently completed activities that help protect, promote, and support breastfeeding.

Mona Sakr, MBBS, MSc, IBCLC, Chair of the Board of Directors of IBLCE recently shared, “IBCLCs and the hospitals and health care facilities who employ them provide invaluable care to breastfeeding families as well as advance global public health. These skilled lactation professionals and the healthcare institutions with which they are affiliated are demonstrating a commitment to excellence. Thank you for your dedication.”

“We are immensely honored to be recognized by the IBLCE and ILCA for our excellence in lactation care,” said Shannon Odell, vice president and chief nursing officer at Nicklaus Children’s. “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our pediatric patients and their families. At Nicklaus Children’s, we strive to create a supportive environment that empowers and guides breastfeeding mothers, ensuring optimal health outcomes for both mothers and infants. This accolade is one more example of why Nicklaus Children’s is the hospital ‘where your child matters most.'”

IBCLCs focus on preventive care, so they are available during pregnancy to assess and provide information on how to successfully initiate breastfeeding. They continue that assistance after the baby is born by helping families overcome breastfeeding challenges, providing…