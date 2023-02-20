Nicola Bulley: Police looking for lacking UK girl discover physique





CNN

—



Police searching for missing UK mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body.

A body was recovered from a river near where Bulley went missing in the northern English village of St. Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire Police said. The body has yet to be formally identified, but Bulley’s family has been informed of the discovery.

“We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road,” a police statement read.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman wrote on Twitter that the latest developments in the…