Nigeria 0-0 Canada: Christine Sinclair denied Fifa World Cup historical past by penalty save

Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie – 18 years younger than Sinclair – denied her penalty and the rebound

Christine Sinclair missed out on becoming the first player to score at six Fifa World Cups as Canada were held by Nigeria.

Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie kept out Sinclair’s spot-kick early in the second half as the Olympic champions were frustrated in Melbourne.

Deborah Abiodun was sent off late on for Nigeria, however they earned a point with a battling display.

Canada and Nigeria have one point in Group B, behind co-hosts Australia.

The Canadians face Republic of Ireland in their next game on 26 July, after the Irish were beaten by Australia on Thursday.

Their captain Sinclair went into this game aiming to make some personal history. The 40-year-old forward was making her 324th international appearance and has scored 190 goals for her country.

She is one of three players to score at five Fifa World Cups – alongside Marta and Cristiano Ronaldo – and seemed destined to make history…