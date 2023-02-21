Nigeria elections 2023: Who will win in Nigeria’s essential elections?



Abuja, Nigeria

CNN

—



Nigerians will head to the polls Saturday in a fiercely-contested presidential vote that analysts say is too close to call.

It will be the largest democratic exercise on the continent as Africa’s most populous nation picks a new president.

The crucial election comes as the country battles myriad economic and security problems that range from fuel and cash shortages to rising terror attacks, high inflation, and a plummeting local currency.

For the first time since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999, none of the candidates is an incumbent or a former military leader.

Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari is term-limited and will step down amid a patchy legacy that has brought “a lot of frustration and anger” to Nigerian voters, analysts say.

Eighteen candidates are in the running for Nigeria’s…