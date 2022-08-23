Nigeria: Gunmen kidnap 4 Catholic nuns on freeway

The latest abduction comes three months after the head of the country’s Methodist Church was whisked away by gunmen in the region. The cleric was released barely a day after his kidnap after allegedly paying his captors a ransom of 100 million naira (around $235,000).

Armed gangs have been kidnapping people, including priests, for ransom from villages and on highways mainly in the northwest and the practice has spread to other parts of the country, increasing insecurity in Africa’s most populous nation.

Zita Ihedoro, secretary general of Sisters of Jesus, the Saviour Generalate, said the four nuns were abducted while traveling from Rivers state to Imo for a thanksgiving mass on Sunday.

“We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release,” Ihedoro said in a statement.