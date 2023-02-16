Nigeria reissues outdated banknote as money fiasco threatens to disrupt election



Abuja, Nigeria

CNN

—



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed Nigeria’s central bank to reissue old 200-naira ($0.43) banknotes withdrawn just days ago as concerns grow that the botched introduction of new money could disrupt general elections later this month.

Violent protests have erupted in recent weeks as millions of people struggled to get their hands on new, redesigned versions of the 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira notes that were canceled on February 10, despite a Supreme Court ruling two days previously that the planned currency swap should be suspended.

Now, Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reportedly warned that the inability of banks to distribute enough of the new cash could make it difficult to pay temporary staff and security guards needed to operate thousands of polling stations for presidential and parliamentary elections on Feb. 25….