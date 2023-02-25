NigeriaDecides2023: Nigerians go to the polls in tense presidential election



Abuja, Nigeria

CNN

—



Widespread delays overshadowed a crucial presidential election in Nigeria Saturday, as millions voted to elect their new leader. The hotly contested poll is being held simultaneously with elections for representatives for the country’s parliament.

CNN confirmed reports from eyewitnesses of isolated violence at two polling stations in Lagos, with the military forced to intervene. CNN has reached out to INEC for comment.

In chaotic scenes at a polling unit in Maraba, an Abuja suburb, a large crowd of voters struggled to cast their ballot, a CNN team witnessed. Those who did manage to cast a ballot did so in the full glare of those standing next to them, in contravention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines which establish privacy for voters.

“People are voting in exposed spaces, and everyone can see who they are voting for….