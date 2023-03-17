Nigerians to vote in governorship polls as ruling social gathering scrambles to regain misplaced floor in key states



Lagos, Nigeria

CNN

—



Nigerians will on Saturday vote in delayed governorship polls, weeks after a controversial and disputed presidential election.

The gubernatorial race will be decided in 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states as the ruling party scrambles to regain lost ground in key states.

But all eyes will be on the tense contest for control of the country’s wealthy Lagos State, which analysts say will be the “most competitive” in the state’s history.

“This may be the most competitive governorship election in Lagos State,” political analyst Sam Amadi tells CNN.

“Many have tried to upturn Lagos in the past and failed because of the entrenched power of Bola Tinubu. As President-elect, his influence may have grown in Lagos but the Obidients are strong,” Amadi says, speaking of supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

…