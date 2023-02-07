Nikon Announces NIKKOR 85mm f/1.2 S and 26mm f/2.8 for Z-Series Cameras; First L… – Press Release

Nikon has officially added NIKKOR 85mm f/1.2 S and 26mm f/2.8 lenses to the Z-series ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — B&H is pleased to share Nikon’s announcement of a pair of FX-format lenses for Z-series cameras: the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8. Featuring a classic focal length and exceptionally fast maximum aperture, the 85mm is sure to become a favorite among professional portrait, wedding, and fashion photographers. Balancing the release, the 26mm is a tiny everyday prime, perfect for photographers getting started with street, architecture, and landscape photography.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1744705-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_85mm_f_1_2.html

The latest entry into Nikon’s S-Line is a substantial upgrade over the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S, courting serious portrait photographers whose work would benefit from its advanced optics, responsive focusing and, of course, headline-grabbing f/1.2 aperture. No stranger to large-diameter lenses, Nikon’s newest prime promises excellent low-light performance, razor-sharp selective focusing, and silky smooth bokeh.

Comprising fifteen elements in ten groups, with an 82mm filter thread, the new lens possesses all the heft and presence one would expect from a high-performing prime. Notable within its configuration is one extra-low dispersion and two aspherical elements, which compensate for aberration, keeping images clear and clean. Like previous Z-series lenses, the Nikon 85mm relies on a Nano Crystal Coat to prevent ghosting and lens flare when working in challenging light. It can focus as close as 34 inches, with a maximum magnification ratio of 0.11x.

Dual STM motors provide focusing that is fast enough for dynamic subjects and quiet enough for video recording. Alternatively, a manual focus ring can be used to achieve the exact focus desired for a shot. Tailored on-lens control is possible, thanks to…