NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2023 Delivery Update – NIO (NYSE:NIO) – Press Release

SHANGHAI, China, July 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NIO Inc. NIO HKEX: 9866,NIO)) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its June and second quarter 2023 delivery results.

NIO delivered 10,707 vehicles in June 2023. The deliveries consisted of 6,383 premium smart electric SUVs, and 4,324 premium smart electric sedans. NIO delivered 23,520 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 344,117 as of June 30, 2023.

On June 15, 2023, NIO launched the ET5 Touring, a smart electric tourer, and started its deliveries the next day. Designed for family users, the ET5 Touring has been crafted with versatile space, and has inherited the exquisite and dynamic design, high-performance genes and advanced intelligent features of its sedan variant ET5, accompanying users to explore future journeys across all scenarios.

In addition, NIO commenced delivery ramp-up of the All-New ES8, a smart electric flagship SUV on June 28, 2023.

