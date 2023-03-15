Nitro Named eSignature Leader by GigaOm Analysts for Second Consecutive Year – Press Release

Analyst firm’s Radar Report for eSignature solutions highlights Nitro’s extensive security, compliance, seamless customer experience and best-in-class pricing

Nitro Software, a global leader in SaaS eSignature and PDF document solutions for businesses, announced today that Nitro Sign was again named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for E-Signature Solutions.

Nitro Sign provides organizations with high-trust electronic signatures that meet or exceed global security and compliance standards, including multiple layers of protection and identity verification. The scalable solution also offers flexible integrations and APIs.

Identifying Nitro Sign as an industry Leader for the second year in a row, GigaOm acknowledged that the Nitro platform supports highly secure, end-to-end digital document processes with a seamless customer experience.

GigaOm’s 2023 Radar Report for E-Signature Solutions awarded Nitro Sign high scores for its:

extensive compliance support, offering direct eID integration for over 30 jurisdictions

leading data field configuration and analytics functionality

best-in-class pricing tiers with minimal add-on fees

automation and digitization across document workflows

scalability and security due to its high-trust global data center strategy, extensive security provisions and tamper-proof seals at the signature (rather than envelope) level

GigaOm also noted that Nitro’s broad portfolio can support even the most complex use cases.

“The global adoption of eSignatures took off during the pandemic, and it only continues to accelerate,” said Nitro Chief Product Officer, Sam Thorpe. “Businesses of all sizes, around the world, benefit from the agility, efficiency and productivity eSignature technology enables. And while Nitro delivers a seamless customer experience, as the GigaOm Radar Report attests, there’s far more to our eSignature solutions than just enabling people to sign documents on their devices. Nitro has done the hard work…