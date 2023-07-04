Nitrobenzene Market to Reach US$ 19.72 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report – Press Release

Rockville , July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The global nitrobenzene market stands at a value of US$ 11.82 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2033.



Nitrobenzene is a crucial raw material required for aniline production and this is projected to account for the majority of revenue generation for nitrobenzene suppliers throughout the forecast period. Growing automotive production, surging demand for high-performance polymers, increasing investments in infrastructure development, and a hike in demand for synthetic rubber products are other key prospects that are projected to steer market growth over the next ten years.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4733

China, India, and Japan are estimated to contribute to the dominant share of nitrobenzene shipments in the Asia Pacific region throughout the forecast period. The trend of installation of new production facilities in the APAC region started by the Western companies to improve profitability and scale their business is what is estimated to create a highly opportunistic business scenario in this region going forward.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 19.72 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.2% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 74 Tables No. of Figures 194 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study