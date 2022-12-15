Nizar Banat: Household of Palestinian activist recordsdata case towards Palestinian Authority in ICC



Jerusalem

CNN

—



The family of a Palestinian activist who died while in Palestinian Authority custody has filed a “war crimes and torture” case with the International Criminal Court, they said Thursday.

Nizar Banat, a well-known Palestinian critic of the Palestinian Authority (PA) with a large social media following, died in Palestinian police custody in Hebron in June 2021. His death sparked mass protests and angry condemnation of the Palestinian Authority from leading figures in the West Bank and beyond.

In a statement from The Hague, Banat’s brother Ghassan Khalil Moh’d Banat said the family felt the need to go to the ICC for “an unpoliticized investigation and prosecution of criminals.”

“When my brother was assassinated, he was becoming a prominent opponent to (Palestinian Authority President) Mahmoud…