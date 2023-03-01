NKBA Gala Kicks Off 2023 National Home Show – Press Release

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ – Over the weekend, the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) Ontario/Canada Chapter hosted its 19th NKBA Design Awards Gala, with a range of industry experts and designers attending. The well-known Chinese kitchen appliance brand and NKBA member, Fotile, was invited to event.

Fotile showcased its unique products and design concepts during the gala, which garnered praise and attention from the attendees. During their presentations, Yolanda Yu, COO of Fotile Canada, and Casson Lian, manager of Fotile Canada, highlighted Fotile’s commitment to improving the Canadian kitchen appliance industry and exploring future development opportunities. Lydia Yang, CEO of FOTILE Canada was invited to present 2023 Pinnacle Award to the winners, Erica Sibley and Beverley Binns.

Fotile is a leader in the global kitchen appliance industry, with top-notch R&D and design capabilities from around the world, high-end kitchen production equipment, and advanced international industrial manufacturing technology. The company invests no less than 5% of its sales revenue into R&D to create high-quality products that improve the quality of life. To date, Fotile has obtained more than 9,400 authorized patents, including 2,300 invention patents, and has won 75 international design awards.Fotile’s Canadian distributors cover major cities in Canada and have received rising attention and recognition from authoritative media such as CNN, HGTV, and Forbes.

At the recently concluded US-based Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), Fotile products won the Best of KBIS Award, which is a measure of industry excellence standards. Notably, Fotile products are the only range hoods to have won awards at KBIS exhibitions.

The NKBA Design Awards Gala was a grand pre-show event leading up to the National Home Show, which Fotile will participate in from March 10 to 19, showcasing its heavyweight products. Fotile’s star products include the slant vent and perimeter vent series,…