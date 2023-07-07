No Antibiotics Ever Pork comes to Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe – Press Release

St. Louis, MO, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe has announced it has added No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) pulled pork to its menu. The verified Open Prairie NAE Pulled Pork has created six new menu items on the company’s robust offering, across three menu categories. Available now, they include the Cuban, BBQ Pork and Smokehouse Stack sandwiches, the Pickled Cuban Pizza and coming soon, two new Mac & Cheese bowls.

Pickleman’s continues to lead the QSR/Fast Casual sandwich category in working to eliminate antibiotics – and other harmful additives and chemicals – from our food. By making a commitment to that type of farming we hope to inspire the industry to be more responsible to the animals and their customers. In 2022, Pickleman’s was recognized as the first in its sector to commit to NAE chicken throughout its menu.

“Serving healthier, responsibly-sourced food builds our customers’ trust and loyalty in the brand,” said Doug Stritzel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe. “Real food tastes better and contributes to our sales growth and industry leading Average Unit Volume.”

Pickleman’s BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich has quickly become a fan favorite since its initial unveiling in Spring and is made in house daily with melted provolone cheese, all natural BBQ sauce, onions and pickles. Recognizing Latin America’s culinary influence we’ve created two new items in tribute: Our twist on the Cuban sandwich and the innovative Pickled Cuban Pizza (thin & crispy like all of Pickleman’s pies)–both with pulled pork. We’ve also added the Smokehouse Stack sandwich with pulled pork, provolone, bacon and a drizzle of chipotle ranch dressing.

Going NAE with pork is particularly difficult as the animals need to be segregated in a defined herd, eating only a 100% vegetarian diet, and continuing to be kept apart through the entire process, according to Michael Pierdon, VMD in Farm Journal’s Pork Business section.

The Open Prairie pulled…