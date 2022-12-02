‘No cause’ for India and Pakistan to not meet, says Ramiz Raja

Pakistan and India have only played each other in white-ball tournaments over the past nine years

There is “no reason” for India and Pakistan not to host each other in Test and white-ball games, says Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja.

They have not met outside of white-ball tournaments since 2013 because of political tensions between the two.

“Both boards need to come to terms whether we want to play each other or not,” Raja told Test Match Special.

“Pakistan is willing, but they quote political interference. You can’t work when there is political interference.”

Former batter Raja, who played 57 Tests for Pakistan, added: “They quote the government doesn’t allow it, so that kills the debate.

“There is no reason why India couldn’t come to Pakistan and Pakistan go to India.”

Pakistan last visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016, while India have not played in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

Pakistan are due to host the Asia Cup for the first time in 15 years in 2023.

