‘No Oscar public vacation’ for Michelle Yeoh’s win, Malaysia authorities says





CNN

—



Michelle Yeoh’s history-making Oscar win caused jubilation this week in her native Malaysia, but it also sparked false rumors that a national holiday had been declared – something the country’s government quickly dispelled.

In a statement published on its Facebook page Monday, the office of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim debunked a doctored image that had been making the rounds on chat apps.

The image, dated March 13 and seen by CNN, showed a doctored news article from Malaysian newspaper The Star, bearing the headline: “PM Anwar declares public holiday on a Wednesday: ‘This is the pride of a nation!”

It appeared to reference an earlier statement from Anwar, congratulating Yeoh on her win.

There was “no truth” to claims of an Oscar public holiday, the statement from Anwar’s office read. “The news is false,” it said. “The public is…