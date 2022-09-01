No sagging spirits for Jack Daniel’s maker





Sales were up 11%, to $1 billion, surpassing estimates of $978 million. Profits surged 30% to $249 million, or 52 cents a share. Analysts were predicting earnings to come in at 47 cents a share.

What’s more, consumers seem willing to splurge on higher-priced bourbon, despite worries about inflation and an economic slowdown. Sales of Brown-Forman’s ( BFB ) premium brands, which include Old Forester and Woodford Reserve, were up 35% from a year ago.

“While there is continued uncertainty in the market, I remain optimistic we can continue this momentum and deliver on both short- and long-term growth ambitions,” said Brown-Forman president and CEO, Lawson Whiting, in the earnings release.

Shares of Brown-Forman rose slightly Wednesday. The stock is up a bit for the year and has gained about 10% in the past three months, even as the broader market has tumbled and other alcoholic beverage stocks such as Anheuser-Busch ( BUD ) , Boston Beer ( SAM ) , Constellation Brands ( STZ ) , Molson Coors ( TAP ) and…