Noel le Graet: French Soccer president resigns after damning report

Le Graet has been president of the FFF since 2011

French Football Federation president Noel le Graet has resigned following a damning report into the organisation and accusations of sexual harassment.

The 81-year-old stood down in January while the French government carried out an audit into the federation.

“Considering his conduct towards women, his public comments and the governance failings of the FFF, Mr Le Graet no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football,” the report concluded when it was published earlier this month.

It also said Le Graet, who has always denied any wrongdoing, should not return to his role because his “behavioural excesses are incompatible with the carrying out of his functions”.

Le Graet, who was in office for 11 years and had a mandate until 2024, has previously faced claims of sexual harassment, which he denies.

There were also calls for him to quit over his comments about Zinedine Zidane, who won the World Cup and Euros as a…