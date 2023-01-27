Nogin Announces Jonathan Huberman as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer – Press Release

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nogin (“Nogin” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) ecommerce technology, today announced that, following discussions regarding plans for management succession, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed current President and co-Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Huberman as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. In connection with Mr. Huberman’s appointments, Co-Founder, former Chairman, and co-Chief Executive Officer Jan Nugent has decided to depart the Company, effective today.



Huberman brings a wealth of knowledge in public company operations and building scalable business models, having specialized in leading growth in the enterprise software markets for over 25 years. He joined Nogin’s executive team in August of 2022 after serving as Chairman and CEO of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III, a special purpose acquisition company. Huberman previously served as CEO of several leading software companies, including Ooyala, a provider of media workflow automation and logistics solutions, Syncplicity, a SaaS enterprise data management company, Tiburon, an enterprise software for the public safety sector, and Iomega Corporation, a consumer and distributed enterprise storage solution. He also has held senior roles within the technology verticals of Gores Group and Skyview Capital.

Nugent co-founded Nogin in 2010 along with current Chief Technologist Geoffrey Van Haeren and has served as CEO since its founding. Under Nugent’s leadership, Nogin developed the Intelligent Commerce Platform, supported millions of transactions and customers for brands across industries, and built Nogin’s business to drive over $100 million in revenue in 2021, culminating in the Company’s business combination with Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in August 2022.

“Jan’s guidance and leadership over the past 12 years have been essential in taking Nogin from…