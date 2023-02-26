Nokia sets sights on leading a world where networks meet cloud #MWC23 – Press Release

Press Release

Nokia sets sights on leading a world where networks meet cloud #MWC23

Shares refreshed company strategy to deliver sustained long-term growth.

Pioneers technology leadership to realize the exponential potential of networks and meet the future needs of the metaverse.

Unveils a renewed brand signaling focus on B2B technology innovation to drive digitalization across every industry.

26 February 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced at MWC Barcelona 2023 an updated company and technology strategy, and unveiled a refreshed brand, as part of its long-term strategic transformation.

Companies across every industry are looking to digitalization to improve efficiency, flexibility and productivity in a sustainable way. Networks are fundamental to this transformation, and Nokia is uniquely positioned with its best-of-breed portfolio across fixed, mobile and cloud networking technologies.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said: “We see the potential of digital to transform business, industry and society with an opportunity for significant gains in productivity, sustainability and accessibility. Our market-leading critical networking technology is increasingly needed by customers and partners in every industry. We see a future where networks go beyond connecting people and things. They’re adaptable, autonomous and consumable. They are networks that sense, think and act, and they maximize the opportunity of digitalization.

“Today we share our updated company and technology strategy with a focus on unleashing the exponential potential of networks – pioneering a future where networks meet cloud. To signal this ambition we are refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today – a B2B technology innovation leader. This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before.”

Refreshed company strategy

Nokia continues to execute against its three-phased strategy to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Having completed the reset phase, Nokia will continue to…