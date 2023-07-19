Nomad Temporary Housing Achieves Highest Average Score in the 29th Annual 2023 N… – Press Release

This is Nomad’s 12th Trippel Survey #1 Ranking!

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nomad Temporary Housing is honored to receive the highest average score amongst US temporary housing companies, according to the 2023 Nationwide Relocating Employees Survey. This annual survey of thousands of relocating employees was conducted by Trippel Survey & Research LLC.

This is one of over fifty client awards, or top industry rankings, that Nomad has achieved since 2019. Nomad has been ranked #1 in Average Score or #1 in Net Satisfaction eleven additional times by the Trippel Survey of relocation managers or relocating employees between 2013 and 2023. Only Nomad has ever achieved such a consistent service ranking in these independent surveys.

“The Nomad team is elated to achieve the highest average score in the 2023 Trippel Research survey. The associates in all of our global offices put in the effort day after day to deliver industry leading service to our valued clients around the world. With twelve #1 rankings since 2013, we thank our clients and guests that have recognized the consistency of service delivery at Nomad”, states Gavan James, CEO and founder of Nomad. Further, James adds “This honor extends to the quality firms we are proud to call Nomad Certified Partners. These companies and their employees adhere to the standards of service delivery set by Nomad, executing at the highest levels”.

About Nomad: Nomad employs a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes our industry-leading Nomad Direct sourcing platform to access more than 3,000 vetted partners worldwide. We offer a single point of contact and end to end management of a client’s worldwide housing needs. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Our top clients report Nomad’s service delivery is a step above any other global…