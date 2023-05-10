Non-Hormonal Birth Control Market Report (2023 to 2031) – CooperSurgical, Inc., … – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report published by Growth Plus Reports, the non-hormonal birth control market was valued at US$ 27.68 billion in 2022 and will reach US$ 52.19 billion in 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031. Growth Plus Reports provide a comprehensive analysis of the global non-hormonal birth control market, with data and forecasts spanning the years 2023 to 2031.
Key Takeaways:
- The increasing need for contraceptives to prevent unwanted pregnancies will drive market revenue growth.
- Increasing awareness of birth control supports market revenue growth.
- North America accounts for the largest revenue share of the market.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/nonhormonal-birth-control-market/8914
Non-Hormonal Birth Control Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|US$ 27.68 billion
|Revenue Forecast in 2031
|US$ 52.19 billion
|CAGR
|7.3%
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Type, Gender, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers
The growing demand for birth control methods that are natural or holistic and do not rely on synthetic chemicals will drive the market’s revenue growth. Furthermore, non-hormonal birth control technology advancements, the availability of more practical and effective options, and the benefits of using non-hormonal birth control techniques are expected to fuel the market’s revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global non-hormonal birth control market from three perspectives: Type, Gender, and Region.
- Based on the type, the non-hormonal birth control market is segmented into contraceptive devices and sterilization.
- Based on gender, the non-hormonal birth control…