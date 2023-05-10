Non-Hormonal Birth Control Market Report (2023 to 2031) – CooperSurgical, Inc., … – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report published by Growth Plus Reports, the non-hormonal birth control market was valued at US$ 27.68 billion in 2022 and will reach US$ 52.19 billion in 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031. Growth Plus Reports provide a comprehensive analysis of the global non-hormonal birth control market, with data and forecasts spanning the years 2023 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing need for contraceptives to prevent unwanted pregnancies will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing awareness of birth control supports market revenue growth.

North America accounts for the largest revenue share of the market.

Non-Hormonal Birth Control Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 27.68 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 52.19 billion CAGR 7.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Gender, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The growing demand for birth control methods that are natural or holistic and do not rely on synthetic chemicals will drive the market’s revenue growth. Furthermore, non-hormonal birth control technology advancements, the availability of more practical and effective options, and the benefits of using non-hormonal birth control techniques are expected to fuel the market’s revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global non-hormonal birth control market from three perspectives: Type, Gender, and Region.