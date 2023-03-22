Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market is anticipated to surpass… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is expected to clock US$ 51.21 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Owing to the rise in the prevalence of the NSCLC and the rise in the R&D for cancer drug development. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 17.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 51.21 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Type, Treatment Type, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is expanding significantly due to the fact that NSCLC accounts for about 80% to 85% of all instances of lung cancer worldwide. The market for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapies is expanding due to the increased prevalence of NSCLC around the world due to rising air pollution and skyrocketing cigarette usage. The number of people with non-small cell lung cancer is growing because of the aging population. The need for NSCLC treatment is rising because of increased R&D into novel medicines such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormone therapies. The increased development of new drugs, such as biologics and inhibitors with a large drug pipeline, is also contributing significantly to the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer…