Nona Biosciences Enters into Collaboration Agreement with ExeVir Bio – Press Release

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nona Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, committed to cutting-edge technology innovation and provider of integrated solutions from “Idea to IND” (I to I™ ), announced today it has entered into a collaboration agreement with ExeVir Bio. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics for unmet needs in infectious diseases, harnessing the combined expertise and resources of both companies.

Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences, said, ” By combining our respective expertise in antibody engineering and the disease area, we are confident that this collaboration will yield groundbreaking discoveries and bring us closer to eradicating the most challenging infectious diseases.”

Dr. Torsten Mummenbrauer, CEO of ExeVir, added, ” The collaboration with Nona Biosciences will be an important support in our ongoing research on bringing new infectious diseases treatments to patients and will deliver additional options to ExeVir’s pipeline in infectious diseases.

