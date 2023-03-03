Noranda Income Fund Announces Court Approval of Acquisition by Glencore – Press Release

TORONTO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noranda Income Fund NIF (the “Fund”) today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted a final order dated March 2, 2023 approving the previously announced acquisition by Glencore Canada Corporation (“Glencore”) of all of the issued and outstanding priority units of the Fund for $1.98 per priority unit by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and the Trustee Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”).



Subject to satisfaction of the remaining conditions to closing, each of which by their nature can only be satisfied at closing, the Arrangement is expected to be effective on or about March 10, 2023.

After the closing of the Arrangement, Computershare Investor Services Inc., as the depositary for the purposes of the Arrangement, will provide what will then be former unitholders their consideration as soon as practicable on or after the effective date of the Arrangement.

Following completion of the Arrangement, the Fund expects to delist its priority units from the Toronto Stock Exchange and take the applicable actions to cease to be a reporting issuer or the equivalent in all of the provinces of Canada.

Further details regarding the terms of the Arrangement are set out in the Fund’s management proxy circular for the Meeting and in the Arrangement Agreement and the Amending Agreement entered into between Glencore and the Fund, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of the Fund by Glencore, delisting of the priority units and the Fund’s reporting issuer status, are forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity…