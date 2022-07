Nord Stream 1: Will the essential Russian gasoline pipeline ever come again on-line?

That possibility is the subject of fresh hand-wringing as maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany begins on Monday. Officials have expressed concerns about whether gas flows will restart once the repair period concludes in 10 days.

“While this used to be a routine procedure that hardly attracted any attention, it is feared this time that Russia will not resume gas shipments afterwards,” analysts at Commerzbank said in a note to clients.

Flows via the pipeline had already been reduced. Last month, Germany — Europe’s biggest economy — declared a “gas crisis” after Gazprom, Russia’s state gas company, slashed exports through Nord Stream 1 by 60%.

Gazprom blamed the move on the West’s decision to withhold vital turbines because of sanctions, but it was seen by politicians in Europe as a warning shot. “Anything can happen. It could be that the gas flows again, even more than before. It could be that nothing will come at all,” Robert Habeck, Germany’s economy…