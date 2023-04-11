NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION (NYSE: NSC) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernste… – Press Release

Did you lose money on investments in Norfolk Southern? If so, please visit Norfolk Southern Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (“Norfolk Southern” or the “Company”) NSC between October 28, 2020 and March 3, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On Friday, February 3, 2023, eastbound NSR general merchandise freight train 32N derailed 38 railcars in East Palestine, Ohio, about a mile from the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, leaving behind what the Associated Press called “a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames.” Train 32N was made up of 2 head-end locomotives, 149 railcars, and 1 distributed power locomotive. Although no formal regulatory definition exists, 150 cars is the Federal Railroad Administration’s threshold for classifying a train as “very long.” Train 32N was being operated by just three Norfolk Southern personnel that day: a conductor, an engineer, and a conductor-in-training.

Even though the train was not officially classified as a hazardous material train, which would have required the Company to post and display notification of its cargo, the consist (i.e., the group of rail vehicles which make up a train) included 20 placarded hazardous materials tank cars transporting liquids, flammable liquids, and flammable gas. Among the hazardous materials being transported were vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate, isobutylene, and butyl…