Normal Muhoonzi: Uganda’s Museveni apologizes to Kenya for son’s invasion tweets

President Yoweri Museveni has apologized to Kenyans over tweets posted by his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba that had repeatedly threatened to invade Uganda’s East African neighbor.

In a series of tweets on Monday and Tuesday, Kainerugaba posted provocative messages, including proposing the unification of Kenya and Uganda.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” Kainerugaba wrote, referring to Kenya’s capital.

“Union is a MUST! No honorable men can allow these artificial, colonial borders anymore. If we our generation has men, then these borders must fall!.”

President Museveni apologized for his son’s comments, saying it was wrong for public officers to meddle in the affairs of other nations.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander…