North America Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Analysis Report 2022: A $1.98 Bil… – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “North America Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Size Analysis by Product Type, Route of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel – Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

In 2021, the North American ambulatory infusion pumps market was worth around $953.1 million, and it is expected to reach $1,989.8 million by 2030, advancing at an 8.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

The major factors behind the industry growth are the rising geriatric population, snowballing diabetes incidence, surging demand for ambulatory services, and growing prevalence of many other chronic diseases.

The industry growth is also ascribed to the rising awareness about diabetes management and increasing healthcare expenditure. Insulin and obesity resistance have been taken as separate risk factors for diabetes; therefore, the growing obese populace results in a massive demand for insulin delivery devices, which, in turn, boosts the ambulatory infusion pump sales in North America.

Accessories & Consumables Hold Larger Share in Market

Accessories & consumables capture the larger share of the industry, based on product type. It is ascribed to their repetitive buying and presence of a wide range of accessories & consumables across North America.

In 2021, devices too had a significant market share. This can be credited to the surging demand for such pumps for convenience when taking drugs for a wide range of conditions.

Largest Share Is Captured by Diabetes Application

Diabetes holds the largest revenue share of the North American ambulatory infusion pumps market, around 30%, based on application. This can be credited to the rising incidence of diabetes and its complications in the region.

Around 96 million people in the age group of 18 and above suffer from prediabetes, which amounts to 38.0% of the adult U.S. population. As insulin needs to be injected at specific times, an…