North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV (Independent Software Vendors) Comp… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 — The "2023 North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Marketshare" report

This product is a list of over 179 top POS ISVs (independent software vendors) in the North American POS and mPOS markets for merchants and retailers.

It is inclusive of those that make their own POS equipment like NCR, Oracle, Oracle/MICROS, Fujitsu and others, as well as pure software players like Aptos, OneView Commerce, and others. This list also includes the mPOS players such as Square, Toast, Clover, etc.

For each company, we look at their overall business, Total revenue, maintenance revenues, licenses outstanding, and Gross Payment Volume through their systems installed. We look at the data for Enterprise-level retailers by segment (retailers with 50 or more stores) and then SMB (below 50 stores) and this data is broken down by 13 different segments.

This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics.

This includes a list of 175 POS and mPOS software providers. This includes OEM providers such as NCR, Oracle, Fujitsu, Diebold Nixdorf, Square, Toast, Revel as well as companies that only do software such as Aptos, Shopify, Intuit, Epicor, Envista, etc.

It includes both POS and mPOS vendors. Included in the data is the following: