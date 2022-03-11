North American REIT Industry Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2022 – 2027 – Research… – Press Release

The “North America REIT Industry – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 – 2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

REITs are companies that own (and often operate) income-producing real estate, such as apartments, warehouses, self-storage facilities, malls, and hotels. Their appeal is simple:

The most reliable REITS have a track record for paying large and growing dividends. Still, that potential for growth carries risks that vary depending on the type of REIT.

In North America: Canada, the US, Mexico, Costa Rica only have REITs approach in their real estate markets and economies. In the United States alone, there are 190 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) with a total market cap of 1.3 trillion USD.

The US is the oldest of all countries to create REITs in 1960 as a way for individual investors to own equity stakes in large-scale real estate companies. In the United States, demand for digital-style real estate continues, whether it’s in the tower sector or the data center sector.

In Canada, there are 48 REITs with a total market cap of 78.3 billion USD as of September 30, 2019. The growing demands for climate change, hazard risk, and ESG disclosure, both from the regulatory side and from the investor side is the main issue for the REITs in Canada going forward.

Key Market Trends

REITs prominence in Senior Housing & Care Market in United States

Since 2016, there has been a clear trend in the mix of investors in the senior housing and care transaction market. During this period, private equity buyers (including dedicated senior housing funds, opportunity funds, and commingled funds with core-plus and value-add investment objectives) have become increasingly active in the marketplace.

In 2015, REITs were the prominent buyer in this market. Private equity buyers (43.4%) and REIT buyers (26.3%) have accounted for 69.7% of all transaction activity in 2019 so far.

REITs are debt heavy…