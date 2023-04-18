North Dakota’s Art, Science and History Attractions Offer Experiences Steeped in… – Press Release

BISMARCK, N.D., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From interactive exhibits to larger-than-life roadside art, North Dakota hosts a plethora of ways for the whole family to get out and explore this spring. Take a step back in time to learn about North Dakota’s geologic past, including when dinosaurs roamed the state, and try your hand at being a meteorologist at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science. The newly relocated science center overlooks the Missouri River and features exhibits devoted to developing STEM skills. Here are some of the best ways to learn, grow and marvel in North Dakota’s culture:

Bismarck, North Dakota

North Dakota Gateway to Science

Five years in the making, the North Dakota Gateway to Science has recently reopened in Bismarck with more than double the space available for more exhibits and activities for locals and visitors alike. The center features an interactive gallery, education wing with a lab, outdoor learning areas, conference room and innovation space. It also boasts a Science First area for very young learners with exhibits about cars, rockets and other forms of transportation. With summer right around the corner, the center will be releasing their events schedule soon with education camps, seminars and more to help keep school-aged kids engaged in learning.

North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum

North Dakota’s largest museum features four museum galleries tracing the state’s rich history from its earliest geologic formation to today. The museum invites visitors to experience the beautiful spaces showcasing the state’s people, landscape, and current and future developments. The permanent Adaptation Gallery: Geological Times introduces visitors to the fascinating story of life and geology in North Dakota from over 600 million years ago. This gallery takes you back in time with life-size casts of a T. rex and Triceratops engaged in battle.