North Korea claims profitable rocket take a look at that might bolster its ICBM drive



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

—



North Korea on Friday said it has successfully tested a solid-fueled rocket motor, a development that could lead to Kim Jong Un’s regime being able to more quickly and reliably fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the future.

The new high-thrust rocket motor was tested at a satellite launching ground site northwest of Pyongyang on Thursday, according to a report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Photos released by state media showed North Korean leader Kim attending the test, which KCNA said provided a “guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system.”

That could be a new ICBM, experts said.

“That, my friends, is the first stage of a solid propellant ICBM,” said Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Center for Non-proliferation…