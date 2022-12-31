North Korea fires at the very least three short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

North Korea fired at least three short-range ballistic missiles from a site south of Pyongyang on Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the latest in an unprecedented year of weapons testing.

In a text to reporters, the Joint Chiefs said the projectiles were fired from the Chunghwa area of North Hwanghae province at around 8 a.m. local time Saturday.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said three ballistic missiles – each with a maximum altitude of approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) and a flight distance of roughly 350 kilometers (217 miles) – had fallen into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

This is the 37th day this year that North Korea has conducted a missile launch, according to CNN’s count.

Last week, it fired two short-range ballistic missiles,…