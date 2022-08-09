North Korea is destroying websites on the Mount Kumgang resort space

(CNN) — Once hailed as a symbol of peace between the Koreas, a floating hotel in a resort area is being destroyed by the North Korean government.

Mount Kumgang, whose name is Korean for “Diamond,” has been a site for rare moments of reconciliation between citizens of the two countries, who are still technically at war.

An official from the South Korean Unification Ministry told CNN that they spotted what appears to be “dismantling activity” at multiple sites at Mount Kumgang.

The news comes months after unconfirmed reports suggested that buildings in the complex had been demolished.

Onjonggak Rest House, located at the foot of Mount Kumgang, is where the much-publicized reunions of separated families from South and North have previously taken place.

Also cited as possibly destroyed recently this week was Hyundai Asan’s office at Kumgang. The South Korean-owned company was responsible for managing the tourist area.

“Mount Kumgang tours improved inter-Korean reconciliation and served as…