North Korea: Kim Jong Un took his daughter to a missile launch and nobody is sort of positive why

Father and daughter walking hand in hand near a towering weapon of mass destruction.

That was the scene North Korea showed the world on Saturday as state media released the first pictures of Kim Jong Un with a child believed to be his daughter, Ju Ae, inspecting what experts say is an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea said the missile launched Friday from Pyongyang International Airfield was a Hwasong-17, a huge rocket that could theoretically deliver a nuclear warhead to the mainland United States.

But even after Kim warned that his nuclear forces are prepared to engage in “actual war” with Washington and its allies South Korea and Japan, it was the girl, not the missile, who grabbed the world’s attention.

What did her presence at the launch mean? Could she be a possible successor to Kim? What does an…