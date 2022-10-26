North Korean defector’s decomposing stays discovered by Seoul police



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

South Korean authorities have launched an investigation after the decomposing remains of a North Korean defector were found in the capital Seoul last Wednesday.

The defector was a woman in her 40s who escaped to South Korea in 2002, according to police and South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

The woman had missed multiple rent payments and could not be reached, so the Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation – a public housing company – sent workers to visit her apartment, where they found her body, according to Seoul police.

Her body was severely decomposed, to an “almost skeleton status,” police said. Based on the winter clothes she wore, police suspect she has been dead for about a year – but more exact details are expected after an autopsy.

The Unification Ministry did not name her but said authorities had once touted her…