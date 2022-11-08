North Korean ‘peace’ canine trigger political spat in South Korea



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

A pair of dogs gifted by North Korea are the center of a political dispute in South Korea after the country’s former President said he was giving them up over an apparent lack of legal and financial support from his successor to care for the animals.

The two white Pungsan hunting dogs, Gomi and Songgang, were presented to then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at peace talks in 2018.

The dogs have lived with Moon ever since, including after he was succeeded as President by Yoon Suk Yeol in May – even though they are legally owned by the state.

On Monday, Moon’s office said in a statement that he was turning the dogs over to the Presidential Archives, accusing President Yoon of blocking a discussion to provide a legal basis for the former president to keep them.

“Unlike the Presidential Archives…