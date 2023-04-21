Northamptonshire: Lance Morris dominated out of County Championship stint with again concern

Lance Morris’ back injury has also led to the fast bowler being left out of Australia’s initial Ashes squad

Australian pace bowler Lance Morris will not join Northamptonshire because of a back problem.

The 25-year-old had been due to play in three County Championship fixtures in May.

He was lined-up to replace fellow Australia bowler Chris Tremain, whose stint comes to an end after Northants’ current match against Hampshire.

Visa restrictions have prevented Tremain from staying, with the club now looking for an overseas replacement.

Morris took 31 wickets to help Western Australia reach the Sheffield Shield final and was part of the Australia squad that toured India earlier this year.

While he is yet to win a Test cap, he was named Bradman Young Player of the Year at the Australian cricket awards earlier this year.

Morris, who regularly clocks over 90mph, was ruled out after undergoing “routine post-season scans”, which has also seen him left out of the Australia squad for the World Test…