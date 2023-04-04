Northamptonshire will probably be constructive, however no radical change of strategy – John Sadler

Luke Procter is Northamptonshire’s new Championship captain after scoring 961 runs in 2022

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler is not planning a radical change of approach from his team in this summer’s County Championship.

They finished sixth in Championship Division One in 2022 after two wins and seven draws in 14 games.

But there is now a focus on win-at-all-costs cricket because of England’s Test success under captain Ben Stokes.

“It’s what England want and we have to kind of tie in with what they think,” Sadler told BBC Radio Northampton.

“They are trying to encourage an exciting brand of cricket like England are playing at the moment, which is fantastic, and I’m sure we’ll play our part in that.

“We’re still going to go about our business, look to play good, solid, hard-fought cricket.

“I’m sure there’ll be times when we can be more aggressive and times when we’ve got to soak up a bit of pressure. Ultimately, nothing changes too much in terms of our plans as yet.

“We were in a…