Northern Eire: Three males arrested after detective shot

Three men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a high-profile detective in Northern Ireland.

Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Simon Byrne, said the men arrested are aged 38, 45, and 47 and are currently being questioned by police.

Caldwell was shot several times by masked men in Omagh, County Tyrone on Wednesday as he put footballs in his car with his son, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told media.

“Two gunmen approached and we believe both have fired multiple shots. John ran a short distance and fell to the ground. While he was on the ground, the gunmen continued to fire at him,” McEwan said,…