Northwest Biotherapeutics Announces That It Has No Banking Relationship With SVB… – Press Release

BETHESDA, Md., March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Northwest Biotherapeutics NWBO (“NW Bio”), a biotechnology company developing DCVax® personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, today announced that it has no banking relationship with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and no funds on deposit at SVB.

In light of the shutdown of SVB yesterday, and the fact that many biotech companies have their banking relationships with SVB, the Company anticipates that its shareholders may have questions about any potential impact on NWBio. Since the Company has not had any of its funds at SVB, and the Company has no other relationship with SVB, the Company believes that it will not be affected by this unfortunate development.

The Company does not have all of its banking at a single bank. The Company’s banking has long been diversified between both a national bank and an international bank. The Company will be monitoring the SVB situation as it unfolds over the coming weeks and months, along with any broader market effects. The Company will also be reviewing its existing banking relationships.

The Company notes that the biotech companies impacted by the SVB closure are developing innovative new medical treatments needed by millions of patients, and these companies employ many tens of thousands of employees. The Company hopes that financial regulators, private financial institutions and other relevant parties will come together to develop a rapid solution for the SVB situation.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized immunotherapy products designed to treat cancers more effectively than current treatments, without toxicities of the kind associated with chemotherapies, and on a cost-effective basis, in both North America and Europe.