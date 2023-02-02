Northwestern Mutual Appoints Kate Michaels to Managing Partner of new San Jose N… – Press Release

As area layoffs mount, the company’s investment and expansion will bring up to 70 employment opportunities to Silicon Valley in 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, announced the appointment of Kate Michaels as managing partner of the company’s new network office in San Jose. The office will provide up to 70 employment opportunities to those in Silicon Valley in 2023, following nearly 75,000 layoffs in the past year, according to tech job tracker layoffs.fyi.

“Creating financial security for more families in the San Jose community will be a top priority for our office,” Michaels said. “The area is going through some significant changes, and many people are experiencing financial anxiety. At a time when large employers are pulling back, we’re excited to make this investment in Silicon Valley, to guide clients on their financial journey and to provide career opportunities to top talent in the area.”

In addition to supporting the office’s advisors and providing them with the resources they need to best serve their clients, Michaels will oversee client growth and retention. She is also committed to constructing a staff that is diverse and representative of the greater San Jose community.

Michaels began her career in 2008 as a campus recruiter in Rochester, N.Y., and has since excelled in many roles within the company, including internship development officer, chief recruiting officer and financial advisor. In 2014, Michaels launched the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council for the company’s network office in Syracuse, N.Y., and was the inaugural graduate of Northwestern Mutual’s Women’s Leadership Development Program. Prior to her new role, Michaels served as the district director in Syracuse where she drove significant increases in productivity among new advisors.

After 15 years with Northwestern Mutual, Michaels is looking forward to relocating to the West Coast and furthering her…