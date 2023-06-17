Norway 1-2 Scotland: Lyndon Dykes & Kenny McLean rating late to earn dramatic win

Lyndon Dykes’ 87th-minute equaliser started a remarkable turnaround

Unlikely and sensational late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean maintained Scotland’s perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying as Steve Clarke’s side stunned Norway in Oslo.

Erling Haaland’s 53rd goal of the season from the penalty spot just after the hour mark looked to have given the more lively Norwegians a victory which would have revived their Group A hopes.

But out of nothing Dykes pounced on a mistake with three minutes of normal time remaining to snatch what seemed like a brilliant point for Scotland.

Barely two minutes later substitute McLean swept the ball home to send the travelling Tartan Army into ecstasy and secure a scarcely believable three points.

Victory kept Scotland top of Group A on a maximum nine points, six clear of Spain, who have a game in hand, and eight in front of a devastated Norway.

Scotland will face Georgia on Tuesday at Hampden, where a win would take them to within touching distance…