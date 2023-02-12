Norwich Mourns the Loss of President Emeritus, MG W. Russell Todd USA (Ret) – Press Release

Norwich, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NORTHFIELD, Vt.– It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MG W. Russell Todd, President Emeritus of Norwich University. The entire Norwich family mourns the loss of an unforgettable leader, educator, officer, public servant, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

On behalf of our Board of Trustees, administration, faculty, staff, alumni, and students, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Todd family. MG Todd was a leader who brought to Norwich University a remarkable respect for public service, sage wisdom, and passion for equipping future generations of leaders. He will be greatly missed by all.

Born in Seattle, Washington on May 1, 1928, MG Todd poured his life into service to others, most notably through his service to his country as a proud member of the United States Army for 32 years, before retiring in 1982.

Graduating with his bachelor’s degree from Norwich University in 1950, MG Todd would go on to earn his Master of Business Administration degree from the University Alabama in 1964. In 1975, he was honored with an honorary doctorate degree from Norwich University. His father W. Thomas Todd graduated from Norwich University in 1926, and his son, W. Thomas Todd, graduated from Norwich in 1975.

Commissioned as a second lieutenant of cavalry in the United States Army in 1950, he served as a Tank Platoon Leader in Korea and as Commander of the 3rd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam. In 1972, he headed the modern volunteer Army office at the Pentagon, leading the complex but critical task of coordinating the transition from a drafted Army to an all-volunteer force.

As Major General he served as the commanding officer of 1st Cavalry Division with 14,000 soldiers under his command. His assignments included Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, U.S. Army, Europe; Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters United States Army Forces Command, 1975-1976; Commander, 1st Cavalry…